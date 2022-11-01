Death toll from Iran protests rises to 253: NGO

Iran's death toll from nationwide protests over the death of a young woman in police custody has risen to 253, a Norwegian-based NGO said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Iran Human Rights said 34 children and 19 women were among the victims.

The NGO said the highest death toll was reported in the Sistan and Baluchistan province with 93 fatalities, followed by Mazandaran with 30 deaths and the capital Tehran with 25.

In September, Mahsa Amini, 22, died in mysterious circumstances after being detained for wearing "inappropriate dress" by the country's morality police.

The angry protests first broke out in Amini's hometown of Sanandaj, western Iran and later spread to all major Iranian cities, including Tehran.

The incident sent shockwaves across the world, with many Western governments issuing statements of condemnation, which were not welcomed by Iran's government.