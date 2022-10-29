Civilian killed in rocket strike by YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria

At least one civilian was killed in northwestern Syria on Saturday in a rocket strike carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, according to reports from the ground.

Another civilian was wounded in the terror attack on displaced Syrians in the town of Afrin. The strike was carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorists in the Tal Rifaat area, which has been under the terror group's occupation for over six years.

The PKK/YPG often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin, and Azaz from the Manbij and Tal Rifat areas.

Civilians in the area have begun removing debris from two homes that were demolished in the attack.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.