Israeli army arrests 30 Palestinians in West Bank raids

On Thursday, the Israeli army arrested 30 Palestinians during a raid on several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, a non-governmental organization, stated that the Israeli army "carried out a campaign of arrests that targeted 30 Palestinians from several governorates in the West Bank."

A large number of Israeli army troops stormed the town of Beit Ummar in Hebron Governorate and arrested nine citizens, including minors, according to eyewitnesses.

Raids were also carried out in the governorates of Nablus, Jenin, Qalqilya, Bethlehem, and the outskirts of Jerusalem, during which 21 Palestinians were arrested, the Palestinian group said.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Palestinian NGOs estimate that there are around 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, with at least 500 held under the Israeli administrative detention policy without charge or trial.































