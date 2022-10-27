Iran summons German ambassador over support for mass protests

Iran has summoned German Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel to discuss claims that his country is supporting anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic, state news agency IRNA reports.



Tehran accuses Germany and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of supporting mass protests triggered by the death of a Kurdish woman in police custody several weeks ago.



The news comes a day after Baerbock announced new punitive measures against Tehran because of its crackdown on the protest movement.



Entry restrictions are to be imposed on Iranian nationals and relations with Iranian banks are to be further restricted.



