US urges Yemen rebels to release its embassy employees

The United States on Wednesday called for the release of 12 embassy employees held by Houthi rebels in Yemen.



"Today, we mark a somber anniversary. One year ago today, the Houthis began detaining Yemeni staff of the US Embassy in Sanaa," US Ambassador Steven Fagin said in a statement.



"The Houthis went to their homes in the middle of the night, rounded them up, and took them away," he added.



"It's time to bring them home. I call on the Houthis to release all of them immediately so that they can be reunited with their families," the envoy said.



There was no comment from the Houthi group on the US statement.



Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.