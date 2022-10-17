Iran updates death toll from Evin prison clashes in Tehran to eight

Authorities in Iran have updated the death toll from the fire that broke out amid riots and clashes at the weekend in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.



After local media previously reported that at least four people were dead following the incidents late on Saturday, four more inmates have died in hospital, the Tasnim news agency said on Monday, citing the judiciary.



This puts the official count at eight inmates, though observers fear more people might have been killed. Dozens suffered injuries.



Witnesses on Saturday reported a series of explosions at the facility, after which the fire broke out. Officials described the fighting in the prison as an internal conflict.



Earlier, the IRNA news agency reported that "a group of inmates of a ward where bandits and hooligans are incarcerated" caused the unrest, which, in turn, resulted in a fire. The fire has been extinguished.



The Evin prison is known for being used to detain political prisoners and intellectuals. Abuse and grim conditions have been widely reported there. Several dual nationals are being held in Evin prison for alleged espionage.



A number of protesters have also been taken to the prison recently for taking part in anti-government demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for failing to follow the strict Islamic dress code for women and died in police custody.



