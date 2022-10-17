News World Moscow announces an end to partial mobilization, says goals achieved

City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also said Moscow had fulfilled its task and that call-up notices which are still reaching people's homes or work places, no longer have to be followed. The Moscow administrative region around the capital also reported the end of mobilization measures.

DPA WORLD Published October 17,2022

Moscow has achieved its goals after the partial mobilization that was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, so no more men will be called up, the city's military commissioner Maxim Loktyev says, according to Russian news agencies.



He did not state how many men had been called up in Moscow since September 21, but noted that volunteers were still able to serve in the army.



