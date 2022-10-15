10 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank

Ten Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said two of the injured were in critical condition.

The casualties occurred when an Israeli military force raided the village of Qarawet Bani-Hassan, west of Salfit city, triggering clashes with local residents, according to witnesses.

Local journalist Maen Rayan told Anadolu Agency that the violence erupted after Israeli forces prevented villagers from reaching their fields to harvest their olive crops.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing casualties.