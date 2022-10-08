Saudi Arabia reopens Turkish schools

Saudi Arabia has reopened a number of Turkish schools closed by the kingdom last year, according to a Turkish diplomat.

"A number of schools run by the Turkish Education Ministry began to operate since Sept. 2," Huseyin Eren Yildiz from the Turkish Consulate in Jeddah city told Anadolu Agency.

He said Turkish primary schools in the cities of Jeddah, Dammam and Tabuk have been reopened.

"We will continue our intensive efforts to reopen schools in Riyadh, Abha, Mecca, Medina and Taif," he added.

Saudi authorities closed eight Turkish schools in the kingdom in school year 2020-2021.