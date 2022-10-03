Türkiye, Libya sign agreements on hydrocarbon, gas

Emphasizing strong relations between Türkiye and Libya, the Turkish foreign minister on Monday announced signing of memorandums of understanding (MoU) on hydrocarbon and gas between the two countries.

Saying that Türkiye has always stood beside Libya and its people in times of need, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, at a joint press conference with Libyan counterpart Najla El Mangoush in Tripoli, said his country will continue to support Libya without any hesitation.

Çavuşoğlu, along with a high-level delegation including Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın reached the North African country's capital for talks on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Asked about the possible reaction from Greece and France after the deals, Çavuşoğlu said third countries have no right to interfere with agreements signed between two sovereign states.

"The agreements signed today and before, are agreements between two sovereign states, Türkiye and Libya, with a win-win understanding. Therefore, third countries do not have the right to interfere with the agreements signed by the two sovereign countries. It doesn't matter what they think," Çavuşoğlu said.

On elections in Libya, the top Turkish diplomat said it should be a process decided by Libyans, calling for coming up with a roadmap in this regard.

"Elections must be held transparently, fairly and democratically. Election results must be embraced by all parties in the country, it is highly important not only for the national unity but also for political stability, and Türkiye attaches great importance to this," he added.