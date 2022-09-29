Journalist arrested as authorities in Iran crack down on protests

The Iranian authorities have arrested a further journalist for reporting on the protests after nearly two weeks of demonstrations triggered by the death of a woman in custody.



The pro-reform Hammihan newspaper reported on Thursday on Telegram that Elahe Mohammadi had been summoned by the judicial authorities but was arrested on the way there.



The Iranian Journalists' Association has repeatedly called for the immediate release of all reporters who have been detained for covering the protests. No figures have been released, but dozens may have been arrested.



Supporting the protests, or reporting on them could incite further unrest and therefore can be seen as a crime, according to the Iranian judiciary.



The protests were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who fell into a coma and died in hospital after she was arrested on September 13 for not covering herself according to Iran's strict Islamic dress code. It is unclear what caused her death.



Critics accuse the morality police of brutality. The police reject the accusations, and the country's Interior Ministry has said they were not to blame, claiming the young woman died of heart failure at the police station.



