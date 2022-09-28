THREE ROCKETS FELL IN IRAQS GREEN ZONE -STATE NEWS AGENCY

Three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone while a parliament session was being convened, Iraqi state news agency INA reported on Wednesday.

The area close to the government and foreign mission buildings came under the attack of two missiles.

Four security personnel were injured, INA added.

No information was provided about the perpetrator of the attack.

The Green Zone is at the center of Baghdad and is frequently attacked by missiles.

The Iraqi parliament convened for the first time after a two-month hiatus.