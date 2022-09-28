Israel expels Palestinian family over 2017 ramming attack

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Wednesday ordered the expulsion of a Palestinian family over an alleged truck-ramming attack in 2017.

Citing last week's court verdict authorizing the deportation of 17 members of Fadi al-Qanbar family, Shaked said she was revoking the residency permits of seven of them, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The seven family members have been given seven days to leave the Palestinian territories.

It was not clear why those seven had been selected for deportation.

According to the newspaper, the Israeli minister sent a letter to Public Security Minister Omer Barlev to ask for carrying out the expulsions under his authority as overseer of the police.

Israeli authorities accused Fadi al-Qanbar of killing four Israeli soldiers in a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem in 2017.

There was no Palestinian comment on the Israeli move.