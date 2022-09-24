SCHOLZ ADDRESSES KHASHOGGI MURDER IN TALKS WITH SAUDIS CROWN PRINCE

News Middle East Scholz addresses Khashoggi murder in talks with Saudi's crown prince

"We discussed all questions concerning civil and human rights," the German chancellor said following the talks in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah on Saturday, day one of his first official visit to the Gulf.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has brought up the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi four years ago during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Answering a journalist's question, Scholz said: "That's the way it should be. And you can assume that nothing has been left unsaid that needs to be said."



Mohammed has been blamed by US intelligence for ordering the murder of Khashoggi. The crown prince denies having authorized the crime.



The murder led to the crown prince being largely isolated internationally, including by Germany.









