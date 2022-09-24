At least 35 dead in Iran protests over death of woman in police custody

Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo)

The death toll from protests in Iran over the death of a young woman in police custody has risen to 35, according to state media.

The Iranian state television said late Friday that 35 protesters and policemen have been killed since the protests erupted last Saturday following the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, who died after detained by the morality police in Tehran on Sept. 13 for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

Authorities have sought to pin blame on her death on a heart attack but her family and many in Iran have rejected the claim, saying she was the victim of police brutality. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation into Amini's death.

Her death has triggered a wave of angry protests in Iran over the past week, with protesters calling for justice and accountability.

The state television said the official death toll would be announced by Iranian authorities later, which have not given a full accounting of the casualties so far.

The incident has drawn condemnation from many world leaders and human rights groups, including the U.S., which has sanctioned Iran's morality police in response to the "abuse and violence against Iranian women and the violation of the rights of peaceful Iranian protestors."