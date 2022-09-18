Tunisia hikes fuel prices for 4th time this year

The Tunisian government has hiked fuel prices again, marking the fourth increase this year.

In a statement, the Energy Ministry said the price of cooking gas cylinders will be raised by 14% from 7.750 dinars ($2.42) to 8.800 dinars ($2.75) and gasoline by 3% from 2.330 dinars ($0.73) to 2.400 dinars ($0.75) per liter.

The ministry attributed the new fuel hikes to the rise in global fuel prices as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The North African country is suffering its worst financial crisis as it tries to agree on a new financing program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The new fuel price hike is the fourth this year. Tunisian authorities raised fuel prices in February, March and April.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since last year, when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

While Saied insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.