Taiwan hit by second earthquake in as many days, killing one

At least one person was killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that shook Taiwan on Sunday, a day after a slightly weaker quake rocked the island.



According to the Central Weather Bureau, Sunday's quake struck at 2.44 pm (0644 GMT) at a depth of 7 kilometres. The epicentre was about 42.7 kilometres north of Taitung County in eastern Taiwan.



The news comes after dozens of tremors shook the island starting late Saturday.



The quake, the largest to hit Taiwan this year, killed a worker at a cement plant in Hualien County. The man died after being hit by a falling dust collector, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.



In Hualien County, a 3-storey supermarket building collapsed. Rescuers including firemen and soldiers were sent to the site to rescue those trapped inside the building.



At least four people were injured and sent to hospital, the state-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported.



In Taitung County, a train approaching a station derailed due to the collapse of a platform.



The quake also resulted in the suspension of part of Taiwan's high-speed rail network and local train services. Some roads in mountainous areas were blocked due to landslides.



Taiwan Rresident Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday called on residents on the island to stay calm and alert to aftershocks.



In September 1999, the earthquake-prone island, which sits on the boundary between the Eurasian plate and the Philippine Sea plate, was hit by a magnitude-7.3 earthquake that left more than 2,400 people dead.



