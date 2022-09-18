Abbas to use UN speech to rally support for Mideast peacemaking

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday to rally support for the Middle East peacemaking, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Abbas' speech will constitute an important historic landmark on the road to thwart and topple the expansionist colonial plans of the occupying state and its denial of the just and legitimate national rights of our people," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the Palestinian leader will urge the international community "not to miss the peace opportunity" for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The ministry called for compelling Israel "to engage in real peace process leading to an end of the occupation of the land" of Palestine.

In 1993, the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel signed the Oslo agreement, which gave Palestinians a form of civil rule, but negotiations failed to complete the agreement and lead to a Palestinian state.

Peace negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis collapsed in April 2014 as Tel Aviv refused to stop settlement building and release Palestinian detainees imprisoned before 1993.