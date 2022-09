Iran's Raisi says thwarting U.S. sanctions needs new solutions

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a photo op session before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. (REUTERS)

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting U.S. sanctions required new solutions and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) could defy Washington's unilateralism.

Raisi also called for expanding free trade among SCO member countries, alongside financial and banking cooperation.