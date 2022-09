Israeli injured in suspected shooting in West Bank settlement

An Israeli man was injured in a suspected shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to medics.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said a 20-year-old man was moderately hurt by gunfire in the Karmiel settlement in the southern West Bank.

Public broadcaster KAN said Israeli forces have launched a manhunt for the suspected shooter.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.