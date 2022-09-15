Israeli defense minister holds talks with Moroccan army chief

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz held talks on Thursday with chief of Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, Lt.-Gen. Belkhir El-Farouk, as part of his visit to Israel to attend a military conference.

"I met with Inspector General of the Moroccan Armed Forces Gen. Belkhir El-Farouk, within the framework of the army's innovation conference," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli defense minister said since he visited Morocco in November last year, "great progress in (our) defense ties" has been made, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding on defense.

"We are committed to deepening relations between our countries and our people," Gantz said.

No further details were provided about the content of the meeting between the two sides.

The Moroccan army chief arrived in Israel on Sept. 13 to attend the Israeli army's International Operational Innovation

Conference along with the participation of military leaders from other countries. He was offered an official reception ceremony upon his arrival and was welcomed by Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi.