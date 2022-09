Armed woman break into Beirut bank to withdraw savings to treat sick sister

Lebanese policemen enter a bank from a window that was broken by depositors to exit the bank after trying to get their money, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo)

An armed woman broke into a bank in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday demanding access to her savings to treat her sick sister.

"A depositor threatened to set herself on fire if she did not receive a deposit to treat her sick sister," the government-run National News Agency reported.

According to the broadcaster, the woman managed to withdraw $20,000 from her account.