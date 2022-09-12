Over 370 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq since April: Turkish defense chief

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" more than 370 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since the start of a military operation in April, said the country's defense chief on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that some 371 terrorists have so far been "neutralized" since Operation Claw-Lock was launched in northern Iraq in April.

Akar said more than 400 shelters and over 2,000 mines, and handmade explosives were also destroyed during the operation.

Türkiye will resolutely continue with its counter-terrorism operations "until the last terrorist is neutralized," he added.

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.