Jordan reports 1st case of monkeypox

Jordan reported Thursday its first case of monkeypox in a man who traveled to several European countries and returned to Jordan in August.

"Symptoms began to appear on the patient on August 25, with a rise in temperature, sore throat, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes," according to the Health Ministry.

It confirmed that the patient is "in good health, and on the track of full recovery where he is being quarantined in his residence."

Globally, more than 28,100 cases of monkeypox and 12 deaths have been recorded, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it a "global health emergency."

Monkeypox is a virus that causes disease with similar but less severe symptoms to smallpox, including fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.