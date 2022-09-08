Israeli army to hold international conference with participation of Arab army chiefs

The Israeli army announced Thursday it will hold an international conference with the participation of dozens of army chiefs, including from Arab countries.

Israel, however, did not reveal the names of Arab countries' army chiefs that will participate in the Military Modernization and Renovation conference.

Israeli army deputy spokeswoman Ella Waweya said the conference will be headed by Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi and it will extend for four days from Sept. 12-15.