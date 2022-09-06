Attack on Yemeni checkpoint kills at least 21 security personnel

At least 21 security personnel were killed on Tuesday in an attack by suspected al-Qaeda militants targeting United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed forces in southern Yemen, a security source told dpa.



Militants launched an attack on a security checkpoint in Abyan province, manned by the Security Belt Forces, killing a senior commander and several of his aides.



Clashes erupted afterwards between the two sides, which led to the killing of six militants, the source added.



A statement by the Security Belt Forces said the attack took place at dawn. After the clashes, the forces captured several militants and chased after those escaping into the mountains surrounding the area, the statement added.



The Security Belt Forces are allied with the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is backed by the UAE. They have taken control of Abyan province after pushing out the Saudi-backed government forces last month.



Similar attacks have taken place in Abyan previously, targeting security forces and officials. Al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for some of them.



Abyan province lies next to Aden, which has been the temporary capital of Yemen after the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over Sana'a and other areas in late 2014.



Since then, Yemen has been roiled by the devastating power struggle between the government and the rebels.



Saudi Arabia launched a military coalition in March 2015 to stop the Houthis, who were advancing towards Aden.



