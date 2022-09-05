Iraqi groups hold 2nd round of dialogue to resolve political crisis

Iraq's rival political groups held a second round of national dialogue on Monday in an effort to resolve the country's months-long political crisis.



The office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi reported the news, without providing any further details.



The first round of the dialogue was held on August 17, but was boycotted by influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.



It was not yet clear whether Monday's session was attended by the firebrand leader.



Tension has been running high across Iraq in recent weeks over the failure of Shia groups to agree on a new prime minister since the country's last elections Oct. 10, 2021.



More than 30 protesters were killed last week when supporters of al-Sadr stormed the Republican Palace, where the government is seated in Baghdad after the firebrand leader said he was stepping down from politics.