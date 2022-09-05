Israel says Al Jazeera reporter likely killed by soldier, family rejects it, demands comprehensive probe

The Israeli army on Monday suggested that Al Jazeera's late veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by "wrong" gunfire from an Israeli soldier.

In a statement, it said that after a series of investigations conducted by a specialized professional team, it had not been possible to determine for sure who was responsible for Abu Akleh's killing.

However, it noted a "high possibility" that she was killed by "wrong fire" from soldiers shooting at Palestinian gunmen during clashes.

The army went on to say that the possibility of Abu Akleh being killed by a Palestinian gunman remained on the table.

Family of Abu Akleh rejected the results of the Israeli army investigation and demanded a comprehensive probe by the International Criminal Court.