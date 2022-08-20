Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lightning zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched operations Claw-Lock and Claw-Lightning in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.