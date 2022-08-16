Somali government vows to eliminate al-Shabaab terrorists' so-called courts

The Somali government has announced that it will close so-called courts established by the al-Shabaab terror group in Lower Shabelle and in and around Mogadishu within two years.

Speaking at a ceremony in Mogadishu on Monday night, newly-appointed Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi admitted that some people seek justice from al-Shabaab's courts due to a lack of trust in the country's judicial system.

He said his government is determined to eliminate such courts in Lower Shabelle and Mogadishu within the next two years.

According to Fiqi, the lack of enforcement of government courts' judgments is the reason why some Somalis seek justice from these courts.

The so-called courts of the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group are influential in the Horn of Africa country, occasionally reversing decisions issued by government courts.

Many people seek justice in al-Shabab courts in secret because they believe Somali government courts are corrupt.

These tribunals are mobile and usually operate in Lower Shabelle, Middle Shabelle, and Middle Juba, the only territory entirely held by the terrorist organization.

Former Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo tried but failed to prohibit individuals from approaching these ostensibly legal courts.





