Israel attacks on targets near Tartous - Syrian state media

Israel attacked Sunday night on targets in the vicinity of the province Tartous, the Syrian state media reported.

Syrian air defenses confronted "hostile targets" over Tartous, the report has said, adding that explosions were also heard in the city.

The Syrian military said in a statement that three military men were killed and three others were injured after the attack.

Syrian state TV reported that Israel's military targeted several positions in the province of Tartus without giving further details. The TV said the missiles were fired by warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defense base in the area of Abu Afsa. It added that Iran-backed fighters are usually in the base.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.