Syrian Interim Government, opposition figures express solidarity with Türkiye

The Syrian Interim Government and leaders of the Syrian tribes on Saturday expressed unity and solidarity with Türkiye.

In a statement, the Syrian Interim Government also mentioned Türkiye's role in helping the Syrian opposition.

The struggle will continue until the Bashar al-Assad regime is overthrown and the Syrian people achieve their goals of freedom and dignity, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, leading figures of various Syrian tribes gathered in northern Syria's Afrin district and expressed their unity and solidarity with Türkiye.

Nobody can break their unity and solidarity with their Turkish brothers and sisters, they vowed, adding that they will not allow hostile agendas.