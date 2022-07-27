YPG/PKK continues to threaten safe zones in northern Syria despite US and Russian assurances

Despite the US and Russian assurances, the YPG/PKK terror group still threatens safe zones in northern Syria near Türkiye's border.

The terror group, which has its base in Aleppo's Tal Rifat district, remains a threat to northern Syria's safe zones.

Besides that, for the past six years, YPG/PKK terrorists have occupied Tal Rifat, which is located 18 kilometers (about 11 miles) from the Turkish border.

Since 2016, the YPG/PKK has killed hundreds of civilians, mainly by targeting hospitals, schools, and crowded civilian settlements in its attacks.

Meanwhile, the YPG/PKK terrorists often target Turkish security forces providing security in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield, and Olive Branch, and try to infiltrate positions of Syrian opposition fighters from Tal Rifat that the terror group was supposed to withdraw from the areas under agreements with the US and Russia.

Terrorists are also using heavy weapons in their attacks in the Tal Rifat district and villages, including Sheikh Issa, Ayn Daqnah, Kafr Khasher, Taanah, and Menagh.

The YPG/PKK terrorism caused the displacement of approximately 250,000 civilians in Tal Rifat in 2016, forcing them to seek refuge in areas close to the Turkish border.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot.