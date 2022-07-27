Bomb blasts in southern Somalia kills at least 4

At least four people including a senior official were killed and several wounded in double explosions in Somalia on Wednesday, an official said.

The first bomb was a suicide blast that targeted government officials in Merca, capital of the Lower Shabelle region, 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, while the second blast struck a busy local livestock market in the town of Afgooye in the country's Lower Shabelle province.

A local police officer told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the first attack killed the mayor of Merca, Abdullahi Ali Wafow. It took place near the Merca administration headquarters in the town.

He said several of the mayor's bodyguards were also wounded in the attack.

The officer, who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity, said the attack at the livestock market killed at least three people, including civilians, and wounded seven others who were rushed to medical facilities for treatment.

Afgooye is located 30 kilometers (18 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.

Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in Merca.





