Turkish troops 'neutralize' 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists near the Turkish border in northern Iraq, authorities said on Saturday.

Two terrorists were targeted in Metina region, and another one in Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish National Defense Ministry tweeted.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,067 PKK terrorists have been neutralized since April as part of Operation Claw-Lock, the statement said.

Additionally, as many as 330 hideouts and shelters containing a large amount of arms and ammunition were seized, it added.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, close to the Turkish border, to plot attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.