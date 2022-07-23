Flash floods kill dozens of people in southern Iran - IRNA

More than 20 people have died in flash floods in the southern Iranian province of Fars .



The small town of Estahban was particularly affected by the extreme weather, the Red Crescent said on Saturday, according to the IRNA news agency. Two people are still reported missing there.



The Red Crescent said it was at the scene with 150 aid workers and has so far been able to rescue several families from the high waters. Provincial Red Crescent head Huseyin Dervishi said search and rescue efforts are ongoing with 22 teams and 125 people in the field.



At least 51 households have been affected, and aid would be delivered to the flood victims, he added.



The threat posed by flooding will continue as the Iranian weather service expects heavy rains to persist in the province over the course of Saturday.

Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, said heavy rains near Soltan Shahbaz village in the city of Estahban led to the flooding from the Rodbal Dam, according to IRNA news agency.