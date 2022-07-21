Türkiye says it did not carry out any attack against civilians in Iraq

Türkiye did not carry out any attack against civilians in northern Iraq's Duhok province, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"According to the information we received from the Turkish Armed Forces, we did not carry out any attack against civilians," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a live interview with the Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber.

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came a day after an attack in Duhok's Zakho district killed eight people.

In a statement released after Wednesday's attack, the Turkish Foreign Ministry asked Iraqi government officials not to make statements on the Duhok attack "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of the PKK terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Turkish security sources also rejected the reports "in support of the terrorist organization PKK/KCK" which claimed that the civilians lost their lives due to "shelling" by Turkish forces.

"The whole world knows we would never carry out an attack on civilians," Çavuşoğlu said, adding the Turkish military had told his ministry that no such attack was carried out by Türkiye.

"We have announced that we can cooperate with the Iraqi authorities after the treacherous attack that we think was carried out by terrorist organizations. We reject both authorized and unauthorized statements regarding Türkiye," Çavuşoğlu said.

He added that the PKK's propaganda in Iraq comes at a time when Türkiye is about to launch a new operation in northern Syria, saying Iraqi authorities must not fall into the trap of terrorist groups.

Türkiye, he said, will continue its fight against terrorism in line with international law, only targeting the terrorist organizations.