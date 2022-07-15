End of Iran nuclear talks near, but unclear if they will reach deal - official

Negotiations to bring Iran back into compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord are coming to an end, but it is not clear if they will result in an agreement between Tehran and world powers, a senior EU official said on Friday.

"We are very, very advanced in the negotiations. We have had a round of so-called proximity talks in Doha; they produced no results and the reason is very clear because we have negotiated everything that was on the table," the official said.

"We can be more precise on some details that are still pending, we are waiting for some ideas from Tehran and what the Americans have to say ... I don't know (if it is) the end of the process, but the end of the negotiation, yes."







