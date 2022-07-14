Israel mulls opening airport for Palestinians

A general view of the airport control tower of the new Ramon International Airport in Timna Valley, north to Eilat, Israel, June 13, 2018 (REUTERS File Photo)

The Israeli government is mulling the reopening of the Ramon Airport in southern Israel for Palestinians in return for halting procedures to sue Tel Aviv at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Israeli media reported.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation network (KAN) said the opening of flights for Palestinians is conditioned on "political calmness."

The plan is prepared as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's current visit to the region by which Palestinians could move to the airport via a secured passage, the broadcaster said.

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday on his first regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

The plan is backed by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, KAN said.

Last December, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Gantz that halting procedures against Israel at the ICC must be conditioned by adopting a political initiative.

In March 2021, the Hague-based court said it opened a full investigation against Israel into alleged war crimes committed in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.






















