Lebanon urged to ‘positively’ consider rights of Palestinian refugees

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has called on Lebanon to "positively" consider the humanitarian rights of Palestinian refugees in the country.

Speaking to reporters following talks with Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, Haniyeh said the discussions took up the humanitarian conditions of refugees in camps in Lebanon.

The talks also dwelt on recent Palestinian developments, particularly the situation in occupied East Jerusalem and the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque, he added.

Haniyeh reiterated his group's rejection of any plans to settle Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon reside in 12 camps in Lebanon.

According to UN figures, a total of 475,075 Palestinian refugees live in Lebanon and this number rises to 600,000 with the unregistered ones.

The Hamas leader also underlined support to Lebanon in the face of Israeli violations of Lebanese natural resources.

Lebanon and Israel are engaged in a dispute over a maritime area that is 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both counties to the UN in 2011.

Haniyeh also met on Monday with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut where they discussed regional developments as well as Palestinian-Lebanese relations.



