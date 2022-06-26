Hamas demands prosecution of Israel for torturing Palestinian detainees

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday called for prosecuting Israel for torturing Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The call came on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

This occasion "is an opportunity to expose the crimes of torture by the Zionist occupation (Israel) against our Palestinian people in Israeli prisons," Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas said the Israeli torture "has left many Palestinian detainees, including children and women, with chronic diseases, permanent disabilities and in continuous psychological and physical pain."

The Palestinian group appealed to the international community to take action to halt Israeli violations against detainees and set them free.

Palestinian NGOs estimate that there are around 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 160 minors and 34 women.

In 1997, the United Nations announced June 26 of every year a day to mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture to highlight their suffering.