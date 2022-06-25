TUNISIAS ENNAHDA PARTY CALLS FOR UNVEILING IDENTITY OF PLOTTERS TO KILL PRESIDENT

Tunisia's Ennahda party calls for unveiling identity of plotters to kill president

Tunisia's Ennahda movement has called on the authorities to unveil the identity of those plotting to assassinate Tunisian President Kais Saied.

On Thursday, the Interior Ministry said there were plots to assassinate Saied and to "damage state security and create chaos."

"Ennahda condemns any assault on state institutions," spokesman Emad al-Houmairi said, going on to call on the Tunisian authorities to provide details about the plots against Saied.

Al-Houmairi accused the Tunisian authorities of seeking to demonize Ennahda since last year's power seizure.

"They, however, failed to provide evidence on the involvement of Ennahda of any of its leaders in corruption or terrorism," he added.

"All what's happening is an attempt to exclude Ennahda from the political scene in Tunisia," he argued.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority last year. He later dissolved the suspended parliament.

While Saied insists his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.