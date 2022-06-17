Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians, injure 8 others in raid on West Bank

Locals inspect the bullet-riddled vehicle where three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on June 17, 2022 (AFP)

At least three Palestinians were killed and eight others injured when Israeli forces carried out a raid Friday in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

"Three Palestinians were martyred and eight people were injured by the bullets of Israeli soldiers in the city of Jenin," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to a report on Palestinian state television, it was determined that the dead Palestinians were Bera Lehluh, Leys Ebu Surur and Yusuf Salah.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli soldiers raided Jenin and opened fire on a vehicle containing four Palestinians.

Following the incident, clashes broke out between Israeli soldiers and dozens of Palestinians. Israeli soldiers intervened using live ammunition and tear gas grenades.

No statement has been issued so far from the Israeli authorities regarding the incidents.