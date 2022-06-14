On 15th anniversary, Palestinians protest Israeli siege on Gaza

Palestinians take part in a protest commemorating the capture of the Gaza Strip by Israel 55 years ago and its 15th year of blockade, in front of the UNESCO headquarters in Gaza city on June 14, 2022 (AFP)

Palestinians staged a rally in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday to protest Israel's 15-year-long blockade on the coastal territory.

Protesters waved banners condemning silence of the international community to the Israeli siege during the rally held outside the UNESCO office in Gaza City.

"The international community must act to end the injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people," Saad Ziada, a leader of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), told protesters.

"We remind the world of 55 years of Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands and more than of 15 years of Israeli siege on Gaza," he added.

Home to more than two million people, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a crippling siege imposed by Israel in 2007, which badly affected livelihood in the Palestinian territory.





















