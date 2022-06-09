News Middle East Iran announces operation of new centrifuges to enrich uranium

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Thursday Iran had already taken steps in response to the IAEA censure motion, including the installation of advanced centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

This file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities, Natanz nuclear research center, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran (AFP)

Iran has announced the operation of further centrifuges to enrich uranium following a resolution imposed on the country by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The Iranian Foreign Ministry described the resolution as "hasty" and "unbalanced" on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the IAEA Board of Governors called on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency's inspectors. Of the 35 member states, only China and Russia voted against the resolution, according to diplomats.



On the same day, Iran said it was shutting off two cameras that had been set up to monitor its nuclear activities, according to a report by state broadcaster IRIB.



The cameras that were turned off were focused on the enrichment process, though it was not clear exactly which cameras were affected.



Earlier this week, the IAEA warned that Iran could have enough raw material for a nuclear weapon in a few weeks.



Iran has already has enriched 43.1 kilograms of uranium to a purity level of 60%, according to a report by the organization. Analysts say some 50 kilograms would be enough for a nuclear weapon if the material were enriched a little higher to 90%.



Tehran, however, repeatedly emphasizes that it only wants nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.



Ahead of his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commended the IAEA's resolution, "which clearly states that Iran is continuing to play games and is continuing to conceal and hide."



"On the one hand, we see in this decision the lies and the hypocrisy of Iran on the nuclear issue and in general. On the other hand, we see here a firm stance by the countries of the world regarding the distinction between good and evil, as they clearly state that Iran is concealing things," he said.



The UAE sees Shiite Iran as an arch-enemy.



The IAEA-Iran talks are running parallel to the currently stalled diplomatic negotiations on the restoration of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.



While new restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme have already been more or less negotiated, Washington and Tehran have not reached an agreement over the lifting of U.S. sanctions.



Iran had been given until the start of June to provide answers about past covert nuclear activity, but missed the deadline. IAEA head Rafael Grossi said Iran has not provided any believable answers.



On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke on the phone about the issue.



The cooperation of independent states could neutralize the "illegal pressure" of the West, a statement from the Iranian presidential office said.























