Iran says will "raze Tel Aviv to the ground" if it makes any mistake

Iran's army ground forces commander Kioumars Heydari said on Tuesday that Tehran will "raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground if the enemy makes any mistake", according to the Tasnim news agency.

