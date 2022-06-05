Arab League’s contact group discusses developments in Russia-Ukraine war

The Arab Contact Group on the Ukrainian Crisis held a video conference Sunday to discuss the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and its effects on Arab countries in terms of energy and food security.

The meeting, held at the level of foreign ministers, stressed "the importance of contributing to international efforts aimed at ensuring that the two sides reach a peaceful solution," Algeria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra along with his counterparts from Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Saudi Arabia as well as Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit took part in the online meeting.

The contact group also discussed the repercussions of the war and the steps to be taken to mitigate its impact on Arab countries, particularly regarding food and energy security.

The Arab League contact group was established in March to conduct the necessary contacts with the parties of the Russia-Ukraine war to contribute to the finding of a diplomatic solution.