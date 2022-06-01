Rocket attack by YPG/PKK terror group injures 3 civilians in northern Syria

A rocket attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group injured three civilians in the Jarabulus district in northern Syria, local sources said on Wednesday.

The attack was carried out from the Manbij district and the injured persons were taken to nearby hospitals.

Following the attack, the Turkish armed forces targeted the positions of the terror group with howitzers.

The YPG/PKK terror group often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin, and Azaz from the Manbij and Tal Rifat areas in Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.