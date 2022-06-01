Libya’s Dbeibeh calls for resuming oil exports amid dispute on revenues

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh on Wednesday called for the resumption of oil exports amid a dispute over distribution of revenues.



" Oil exports must be resumed and then reaching an understanding on a mechanism to distribute revenues," Dbeibeh said during a Cabinet meeting in the capital Tripoli.



Much of Libya's oil facilities have been shut down by tribal groups since April amid pressure on Dbeibeh to cede power to the Parliament-appointed government of Fathi Bashagha.



Libya holds Africa's largest crude reserves, but 11 years of conflict in the country since the 2011 ouster of ruler Muammar Gaddafi has hobbled production and exports.



Dbeibeh reiterated his rejection of calls for infighting among Libyans.



"We still extend our hands for peace and dialogue," he said.



Bashagha, a former interior minister, was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament in March to replace Dbeibeh as a prime minister. Dbeibeh, however, insists on remaining in his post.



On Tuesday, Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said Bashagha's government started working from the central city of Sirte.