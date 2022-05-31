Turkish troops 'neutralize' 4 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Four PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in a joint operation by Turkish intelligence and armed forces in northern Iraq, security sources said on Tuesday.

The operation by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization and military targeted terrorists in the Gara region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.